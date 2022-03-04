Sirusho: I’m beyond grateful and blessed to have you

Armenian singer and songwriter Sirusho (Siranush Harutyunyan), who revealed she is pregnant with her third child on Wednesday, took to Facebook to express gratitude to her fans for their warm wishes.

“You all blew up my social media yesterday with enormous amounts of reposts, messages, and love,” she wrote on Thursday.

“I felt like I had shared the news with family and I’m beyond grateful and blessed to have you.

“I have so much work planned for this year, from concerts to projects and travels. It’s going to be challenging but I’ll try to pull through. Stay tuned!” the singer said.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/sirushomusic/

Panorama.AM