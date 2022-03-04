Employees of Armenian Embassy in Ukraine transferred from Kyiv to Lviv and Uzhgorod ￼

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. Due to security reasons, the employees of the Armenian Embassy in Ukraine were transferred from Kyiv to Lviv and Uzhgorod, from where they will continue to work and serve the citizens of Armenia in full, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Ministry Spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said.

The speaker emphasized that the Embassy of Armenia in Ukraine is one of the few embassies, that during all this time worked with the whole staff, served its compatriots, and will continue to do so from the new locations.

