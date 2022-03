Armenian Embassy in Ukraine moved out of Kyiv

Due to security reasons, the employees of the Armenian Embassy in Ukraine have been relocated from Kyiv to Lviv and Uzhgorod, from where they will continue to work and provided services to citizens of Armenia.

The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Ukraine was one of the few foreign missions that has continued to work in Ukraine and will continue to do so from the new locations.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu