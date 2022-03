Vahagn Khachaturyan elected President of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament elected today Vahagn Khachaturyan as the new President of Armenia.

71 lawmakers participated in the second round of vote, and all voted in favor of Khachaturyan’s candidacy.

In his remarks Vahagn Khachaturyan thanked the MPs for the trust.

