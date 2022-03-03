Ter-Petrosyan reacts to Armenian intellectuals’ call for resumption of Karabakh peace process

Armenia’s first President Levon Ter-Petrosyan has reacted to the appeal of a group of Armenian intellectuals to the country’s authorities and the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to take “urgent measures” to resume the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, de-occupy the Artsakh territories and repatriate the displaced persons.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he presented an excerpt from famous writer Avetik Isahakyan’s 1933 memoirs about a meeting with Armenian historian, publicist and writer Leo.

According to Ter-Petrosyan, the intellectuals should have had the courage to publicly demand the conflict settlement on the basis of mutual concessions.

“I strongly believe that if the intellectuals who joined the petition, following Leo’s wisdom, had had the courage to publicly demand that the Armenian authorities settle the Karabakh conflict on the basis of mutual concessions in due time, the Armenian people would not be in such a deplorable situation today,” he wrote.

Panorama.AM