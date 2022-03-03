Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border relatively stable – military

The Defense Ministry of Armenia has denied reports that Armenian forces allegedly fired across the border at Azerbaijani combat positions.

“The statement of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry that the Armenian army units opened fire at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the north-eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the evening of 2 March is false,” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The situation on the border is relatively stable and is fully controlled by the Armenian military, it added.

