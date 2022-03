President-elect Vahagn Khachaturyan to be inaugurated in 10 days 

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. President-elect Vahagn Khachaturyan will be inaugurated at a special session in parliament in 10 days.

By law, the inauguration of the president who is elected in an early election takes place 10 days after the confirmation vote.

Khachaturyan passed the confirmation vote on March 3.

