No S7 plane “arrested” in Yerevan – Ministry

,Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure has denied the reports on the arrest of a S7 Airlines plane in Yerevan.

“The reports on the arrest or detention of the plane does not correspond to reality,” head of the Ministry’s Railway, Water and Air Transport Policy Department Vardan Chilingaryan told Armenpress.

He farther clarified that “the point is that a plane that landed in Yerevan had problems with documents for the further flight. Those problems are being clarified now. This is the whole thing.”

Reports by some Telegram channels claimed that one of the planes belonging to the S7 Airlines was detained in Yerevan.

