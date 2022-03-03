Macron invites Pashinyan to Paris for “French-Armenian cooperation” meeting

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and France, French President Emmanuel Macron sent a message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The message, in particular, reads,

“Mr. Prime Minister,

February 24 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between France and Armenia.

Thanks to the close friendship between the French and Armenian peoples for centuries, the two countries have built over the past three decades a strong, diverse, promising future-oriented partnership.

I am glad that our political, cultural and economic contacts continue to be further strengthened due to the adoption of the roadmap for economic cooperation, the provision of vaccine doses to assist Armenia in the fight against the epidemic crisis, as well as the recent establishment of the French Institute in Armenia.

Aimed at celebrating this day and realizing our common ambition, I wanted to organize a meeting on March 9 in Paris with the participation of the actors of the French-Armenian cooperation. This platform of dialogue, which aims to resolutely guide to the future, will unite French and Armenian high-ranking officials, local governments, enterprises, associations, as well as many individuals from various walks of life. It will give an opportunity to all those who bring our cultural, scientific-economic relations to life, to outline long-term structural projects to promote the sustainable development and prosperity of Armenia, with a special emphasis on the youth of your country. I will be glad to receive you in Paris on this occasion to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries.

You can rely on the decisive mobilization of France, both bilaterally and within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ format, to achieve the adoption and implementation of de-escalation measures for the lasting settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

You can be confident that France will be fully committed to strengthening our partnership in the coming years to meet the many challenges of the modern world.

Please accept, Mr. Prime Minister, the assurances of my highest consideration”.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu