Interfaith prayer service for the Ukranian People attended by the Bishop of Charioupolis

On Wednesday Evening March 2, 2022, Bishop Bartholomew of Charioupolis was invited to an interfaith service by the Anglican Archbishop of Canberra praying for the people of Ukraine.

He had an opportunity to once again speak to the Chief of Mission Volodymyr Shalkivskyi. The Chief of Mission instructed Bishop Bartholomew to once again thank Archbishop Makarios and the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese for their offer of assistance in these difficult times.

Bishop Bartholomew then spoke to the leaders of the other Christian Churches about a combined effort to rapidly deploy humanitarian aid to the people leaving their homeland.

It is important to mention here that the Australian government is in the process of organizing special visas for the people fleeing their country to come to Australia.

Bishop Bartholomew moreover offered his assistance and reiterated the support towards Ukraine of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia, the Archbishop of Australia Makarios, and all laity.

Orthodox Times