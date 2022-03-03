Armenia’s Mikayel Avanesyan wins tennis tournament in Turkey

Mikayel Avanesyan, 14, won the Tennis Europe Development Championships held in Turkey in February, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports reported on Thursday.

The Armenian tennis player defeated his Turkish opponent in the semi-finals.

He won the champion’s title after beating Skender Katana of Montenegro 4-6, 6-2 and 6-1 in the final.

Mikayel Avanesyan and another Armenian tennis player Davit Poghosyan took the third spot in doubles.

