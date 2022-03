Armenian civilian killed in Ukraine

An ethnic Armenian civilian has been killed in Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs told Public Radio of Armenia.

The victim is from the city of Kherson, where active military operations are taking place.

The Commissioner’s Office informs that the deceased Vahik Soghomonyan is a citizen of Ukraine.

His date of birth and other details being clarified.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu