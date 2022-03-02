Vahagn Khachaturyan: I must be president of all Armenian citizens and ‘much more’

Armenia’s Minister of High-Tech Industry Vahagn Khachaturyan, who has been nominated for president by the parliamentary majority, assures that he will be the “president for all Armenian citizens” if elected.

“I’m sure you don’t want me to be just your president, I don’t want that either. According to the Constitution, I am obliged to be the president of all citizens and much more,” Khachaturyan told the parliamentary debates on his candidacy on Wednesday.

In his words, the presidential institution is supposed to deal with national problems and he is ready to do it. Khachaturyan believes that the ruling Civil Contract faction nominated him, among other things, with that view in mind.

“In the current difficult social and economic conditions it is important for society that the presidential institution play a unifying role,” the candidate said.

“But the institution cannot solve problems alone, without cooperation with the parliament, government and civil society,” he added.

The National Assembly started debates on the election of the country’s new president on Wednesday morning, boycotted by the opposition.

Khachaturyan needs 81 votes to be elected president in the first round. but the ruling Civil Contract faction holds 71 seats in the parliament. In the second round, however, 65 votes in favor are enough to elect a new president.

Armen Sarkissian stepped down as Armenian president on January 23.

