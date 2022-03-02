Armenian opposition boycotts parliamentary debates on election of new president

The two opposition factions in the Armenian parliament on Wednesday boycotted the debates on the election of the country’s new president at a special sitting on Wednesday.

The caretaker parliament speaker, Hakob Arshakyan, said that 65 MPs had nominated High-Tech Minister Vahagn Khachaturyan for president.

After the announcement, MPs from the opposition Hayastan (Armenia) and With Honor factions left the sessions hall.

Earlier, the parliamentary opposition factions said they would not field any presidential candidates.

Addressing the parliament, Khachaturyan thanked the ruling Civil Contract faction MPs for their trust.

“I am confident that we will definitely realize all our visions for Armenia’s future, because that is what we are called to do,” the candidate said.

“We need wisdom, stability, unity and trust,” he added.

Khachaturyan needs 81 votes in the first round, but the Civil Contract faction holds 71 seats in the parliament. In the second round, however, 65 votes in favor are enough to elect a new president.

Armen Sarkissian stepped down as Armenian president on January 23.

