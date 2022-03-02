Armenia drops indoor mask mandate

The Armenian health authorities have lifted the indoor mask mandate as Covid-19 cases continue to fall in the country.

“Given the change in the situation, the Ministry of Health has decided to ease the restrictions. The requirement to wear face masks indoors has been lifted. It remains in place only for organizations providing medical care and services,” the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision will take effect on March 3.

A total of 11,775 Covid cases were recorded in the country in the past 14 days, a drop of 69% compared to the previous 14 days.

Panorama.AM