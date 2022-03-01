Levon Aronian advances to 4th spot in FIDE rankings

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) rating list for March 2022 is out.

Armenian GM Levon Aronian, who now represents the U.S., gained 13 points from the Berlin FIDE Grand Prix chess tournament, which enabled him to rise to the fourth place with 2,785 points.

Norway’s Magnus Carlsen tops the ratings (2,864), followed by France’s Alireza Firouzja (2,804) and China’s Ding Liren (2,799).

American GM Fabiano Caruana (2,781) is ranked fifth on the FIDE list.

Panorama.AM