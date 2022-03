Exhibition on 30th anniversary of Armenia’s membership opens at UN Geneva Office

An exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s membership in the United Nations, organized by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Armenia, opened on February 28 at the UN Office in Geneva.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Director General of the UN Office in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya offered opening remarks at the event.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu