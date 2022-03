Canada’s special envoy visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The delegation led by Canada’s Special Envoy to the European Union Stephane Dion visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

The guests were greeted by Lusine Abrahamyan, Deputy Director for Museum Works of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, who presented the history of the memorial.

The guests laid flowers at the eternal fire and observed a minute of silence in memory of the consecrated martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu