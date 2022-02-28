Nazarian will Not Seek Re-Election for State Assembly, Eyes City Council

Adrin Nazarian, who has been serving as a member of the California State Assembly’s 46th District, announced on Monday that he will not seek re-election in the 2022 elections.

“After long consultation with my family, community leaders and stakeholders from across our district I have decided not to seek re-election to the new 44th Assembly District,” said Nazarian in an email to constituents and supporters.

“All empirical circumstances outlined a clear road to victory, however that victory would have come at the expense of extreme divisiveness that would have torn our communities apart at a time when we need unity and healing rather than division,” Nazarian explained.

“From the perspective of the eight-year-old boy, having fled war torn Iran to the welcoming shores of the United States, never would he have dreamed to be able to serve in this capacity. I hope to continue my public service as I will be running to replace Councilmember Paul Krekorian for Council District 2 during the 2024 Los Angeles City Elections,” announced Nazarian.

During his tenure in the State Assembly, Nazarian, whose campaigns have consistently been endorsed by the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region, played a crucial role in advancing issues of importance to the Armenian-American community.

California’s recognition of Artsakh, efforts to divest from Turkey and funding for local organizations, among them the Armenian-American Museum and Cultural Center, are but a few examples of his leadership as a legislature.

Asbarez