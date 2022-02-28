Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA: Appeal for Peace in Ukraine

The recent geopolitical developments and aggression against Ukraine will inevitably bring suffering and death on innocent children, women and men of the country, who are – so many of them – brothers and sisters in the Orthodox Christian faith.

As the announcement of the Hierarchs of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA reads, “we earnestly and urgently lift up our prayers for all the people of Ukraine, imploring God that peace and justice may be restored in accordance with the spirit of the Gospel reflected in the words of Saint Paul:

“For Christ is our peace; in his flesh he has made both groups into one and has broken down the dividing wall, that is, the hostility between us” (Ephesians 2:14).

As we prepare ourselves to enter the prayerful time of Holy and Great Lent, a time of humility and repentance, we fervently and sincerely urge a change of heart, calling upon all parties and all people to refrain from further aggression, withdraw of all weapons and troops from sovereign lands, and instead to pursue de-escalation and the restoration of peace through dialogue and mutual respect”.

Orthodox Times