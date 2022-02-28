Archbishop of America Elpidophoros, pilgrims arrive at Mount Athos

After celebrating the Divine Liturgy at the Skete of St. Anne this morning, Archbishop Elpidophoros and pilgrims resumed their journey to Mount Athos.

On the way, they visited the Esphigmenou Monastery, as well as the Holy Skete of St. Nicholas (η σκήτη του Αγίου Νικολαου Μπουραζέρη) of the Monastery of Iveron, where they were received by the Abbot and monks of the community.

His Eminence honored the Abbot with the golden cross of Hagia Sophia and was gifted an icon of Saint Peter by the Abbot, who not only produced the icon himself but also then introduced the pilgrimage group to the iconographers at work at the monastery.

Later in the day, the group arrived at the Protaton, the major church, of Mount Athos. His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros honored the Protos, the president of the monastic communities of Mount Athos, with a silver icon of the Hospitality of Abraham, and the Protos gifted His Eminence an icon of the Panagia in turn.

The group will travel to the Vatopedi Monastery, where it will rest for the night before continuing onward tomorrow.

Orthodox Times