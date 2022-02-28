Archbishop of America arrived in Thessaloniki to inaugurate Pilgrimage Series

On Friday, February 25, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America arrived in Thessaloniki to inaugurate the special five-part pilgrimage series organized by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and was received by the US Consul General, Elizabeth K. Lee.

The Archbishop later met with Nikolaos Papaioannou, Rector of Aristotle University in Thessaloniki, Chrisostomos Stamoulis, Dean of the Theological School, and other esteemed faculty of the University.

On Saturday, Archbishop Elpidophoros met with the Greek Deputy Minister of the Interior for Macedonia and Thrace, Stavros Kalafatis; the Mayor of Thessaloniki, Konstantinos Zervas; and the Rector of the University of Macedonia, Stylianos Katranidis.

This pilgrimage series, led by Archbishop Elpidophoros, is organized by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America for hierarchs, clergy, and laity in celebration of the Archdiocese’s Centennial.

Orthodox Times