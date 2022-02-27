US Embassy in Yerevan: We join with Armenians mourning, acknowledging all who lost their lives in Sumgait in 1988

Today, we join with Armenians mourning and acknowledging all who lost their lives in Sumgait in 1988. This is written Sunday on the Facebook page of the US Embassy in Yerevan.



Thirty-four years ago, on February 27-29, the massacres of the Armenian population in Sumgait, Azerbaijan, were carried out—with the planning of the Azerbaijan SSR authorities and the consent of their law enforcement agencies—during which hundreds of Armenians were killed and thousands of others were forcibly displaced.

