Tehran-Yerevan ties expanding day by day: Iran FM

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in response to a congratulatory message of his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on the occasion of the 43rd victory anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran has always tried to promote relations with all world countries, the neighbors in particular, based on the resolve of the Iranian nation and the high Islamic values, the foreign minister said.

He voiced certainty that cooperation plans between Iran and Armenia will further expand in different areas to help regional stability and security.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

IRNA