REVIEW: YEREVAN, ARMENIA AIRPORT LOUNGE (CONVERSE BANK)

During my visit to Yerevan, Armenia, I was invited to visit the Converse Bank Business Lounge. Here’s my review.

Location

Zvartnots International Airport serving Yerevan, Armenia features two terminals. Our flight departed from the newer, modern terminal. Arrival from the city center is available easily by GG Taxi or Yandex Taxi (see my review of Yandex Go here.) For those traveling by bus, hourly departures run the 20-30 minute drive to and from Republic Square from midnight until 6 am, the same bus (201) runs on the half-hour from 6 am to midnight – the cost of this airport transfer is 300 AMD (about $0.66 at the time of writing.)

Entrance to the lounge is found following passport control inside the duty-free shop via stairs or an elevator.

Converse Business Lounge from the terminal

Entry Requirements

Lounge access is limited to business class customers, select Converse Bank customers and those who choose to purchase access through LoungeBuddy. For those who utilize access through Lounge Buddy, the cost is $36/person and the duration is three hours.

For those who hold Priority Pass or Priority Pass Select (available through several credit cards – some of which are available here) access is permitted. For most Select members, this would include a guest, and possibly a child as well. The Converse Business Lounge offers its own wi fi access, far superior to that available from the airport generally.

For those considering a shower, I’d recommend waiting until you arrive at your destination. It appears cleaner in my photos than in person.

Seating

Spanning nearly the length of the terminal, the lounge is long and narrow. Space for small groups of travelers with chairs and tables flank either side of the entrance. To the left of the checkin counter, an enclosed box allows for those who wish to work quietly. Smoking is permitted in some parts of the lounge.

Chairs at a communal table line the glass walls overlooking the terminals with power ports. Particularly helpful at the Yerevan Airport Business Lounge are a series of chaise lounges that allow for rest. This is important as many of the flights from Europe into Yerevan arrive in the very early morning hours (3-6 am) and depart after a quick turn. These seats allow for much needed rest from travelers who didn’t get a full night before their departure.

View from the communal table overlooking Yerevan’s terminal.

Food

Small sandwiches and pastries were available on both sides of the lounge. Charcuteries and fresh fruit was also available in limited supply as were packaged food items. A limited but sufficient bar for both hard and soft drinks was available too along with a coffee machine.

