Ecumenical Patriarch: End the war now! Immediately stop every act of violence in Ukraine!

His Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Mr. Ecumenical patriarch made a new call to immediately end the war and any act of violence in Ukraine. Mr. Bartholomew in his speech, today, Sunday of Apokreos, February 27, 2022, after the Divine Liturgy during which he danced in the recently celebrated Church of St. Charalambus of the Community of Bebecius. Panagiotatos pointed out that in the last 24 hours a tragic humanitarian disaster has been unfolding in Ukraine and expressed his support to the families of all victims and injured.

As he pointed out at the present unfortunate circumstances, “where the world community is watching frivolously beyond the concept of law and moral war assault and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, an independent and sovereign state, or mallow even more now, at the moment that the most severe conflict is unfolding in Europe, in our neighborhood from the time of World War II, we direct our prayer to the Lord Jesus, the Lord of peace, asking Him with zeal of soul, as “they give this people a gift” and as “blessing this people in peace” (cv. Psalm. e, 11) The Holy Church of Christ the Great Church chants continually through the centuries the angelic hymn: “peace on earth and prosperity among men”.

And then he added :

Indeed, in the last 24 hours a tragic humanitarian disaster has been unfolding in Ukraine. A war which, like any war, is a state of abomination and reprehensible. It is the dominance of delusion over logic, hatred over love, darkness over light, death over life.

We urge, and from this position, again to end the war now! Stop immediately every act of violence, everything that spreads pain and death. Let reason prevail, love for fellow man, understanding and solidarity, the light of the Risen Christ, the gift of life. “

The Ecumenical Patriarch reiterated his support for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, but also for the entire Ukrainian Nation, which chose to live free and set its own course.

We express our undivided support to the Brother Forerunner of the Church of Ukraine, His Holiness Metropolitan of Kiev Mr. Epiphany and our unwavering support to the entire hard-tested Ukrainian people, who have a deep faith in God and have chosen to live free and define for themselves their own life, as every nation deserves. Although, unfortunately, some have come, these days, to the point of questioning even this historical and national status.

Our thoughts are constantly with the injured and with the families of innocent victims, regardless of ethnic background and background, for the repose of whose souls we pray to the Lord of Life and Death. And we are certain that the Lord will hear our prayers and will not abandon his children sacrificed in Ukraine. “

He then referred to the life and martyrdom of the patron and custodian of the Community of Bebecius, Saint Charalambus, “who raises his gigantic stand, fearless before the infidel nobles, representatives of the kingdom of that world,” and wished his legacy will inspire us all. Referring to the imminent start of the Great Lent, “the externally a period of exercise, prayer, repentance and divine charity,” Panagiotatos urged believers to embrace the message of victory of the Cross, which, as he said, it is at the same time the gospel of faith, hope and love,

“Be, performing acts of love toward our brothers ‘the few of them’, hungry, thirsty, strangers, naked, the sick, those in prison, those in war and exile, not out of duty, but out of faith and conscientiousness, be worthy.” let us hear His wicked voice: “Two blessed by the father my, you inherited the prepared kingdom from the destruction of the world.

The Ecumenical Patriarch, on the occasion of today’s dance, praised Sev. Metropolitan Bishop of Quidonia Mr. Athinagora, Superintendent of the Bosporus Region, for the work he has accomplished in the first year since taking office, both functional and pastoral, but also cultural, having certainly, as he said, the pol valuable help from the community bodies, with which we are in good cooperation. “We wholeheartedly congratulate you, holy brother, for the love and responsibility with which you handled and carried out the sacred mission assigned to you under the Mother Church.”

His Holiness then expressed his Patriarchal favoritism and towards the Priestly Head priest. Kyriakon Kesisoglou, as well as to the President of the Church Committee Eugen. Mr. Mary Simeonidou and her partners for the work being done.

Then, Panagiotatos presented to the congregation the new Archbishop of Crete Sev. Mr. Eugene, accompanied by the Sevs. Metropolitan Bishop of Ierapytni and Sitia, Mr. Cyril and Rethymnis and Mr. Avlopotamos Early bird.

“They all came to convey to us the message of love and devotion to the flowering heritage of the Throne in Crete, which, illuminated by the light of the humble, but unique in history and value of Fanari, walks the path of its destinies a great worker. Saint Crete, please assure all the pious and devoted children of the Mother Church in Crete, that her affection for them is limitless, that she feels joy and pride for them, through Christ increase and in the world just ahead of them and that her arms they are always open to welcoming them to the unique and historic Pauline”.

Subsequently, the Patriarch asked the Archbishop of Crete to address building reasons, which His Eminence willingly did during the reception in the Communal hall. The Archbishop deepened its devotion to the Church of Crete to the Ecumenical Patriarchate and then mentioned the deep meaning of the Lord’s words in today’s Evangelical cut.

Previously, Panagiotatos was welcomed by the Metropolitan of Kydonia, Mr. Athinagoras, who was referred to the preparation of the believers in view of and during the Great Pentecost, so that “soulfully pure and full of lips,” would worship the Holy Passions and the glorious Resurrection of the Savior Christ.

On behalf of the Church Committee of the Community, Eugen addressed warm reasons to Panagiotatos. Mr. Mary Simeonidou, and the Hon. Mr. Nikolaos Saatsis, vice chairman of the Tax Committee, who mentioned the work carried out in the Community over the last year.

At the time of th Mass the divine word preached by Panosiol M. Archimandrite Mr. Agathagelos, Archivist of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Lord Officials of M were summoned t. X. H. E. , the Consul General of Greece Eugene. Mr. Georgia Sultanopoulou, and a crowd of devotees from the City and pilgrims from abroad.

Photography : N. Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Source: https://www.facebook.com/ecumenicalpatriarchate/