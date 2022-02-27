Archbishop of America: We are mourning the loss of life in Ukraine and the deaths of our Greek brethren in Ukraine

A new message about the Russian attack on Ukraine and the death of 10 expatriates, sent the Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

As he stated on his twitter account, “We are mourning the loss of life in Ukraine and the senseless deaths of our Greek brethren in Mariupol.

“Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine must stop immediately for the sake of all people.”

Orthodox Times