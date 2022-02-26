Violinist Diana Adamyan to share a stage with Armenian State Symphony Orchestra

Violinist Diana Adamyan, who won the top prize at the 16th Khachaturian International Competition, will share a stage with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra as a soloist.

The concert is scheduled to be held at Yerevan’s Aram Khachaturyan Concert Hall on March 3, the Symphony Orchestra said.

The program features Violin Concerto by Jean Sibelius and Carmen Suite by Georges Bizet adapted by Rodion Shchedrin.

The conductor is Sergey Smbatyan.

