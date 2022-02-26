Putin, Armenian PM discuss implementation of agreements on Karabakh, bilateral issues

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation, the Kremlin website reported on Saturday.

“An exchange of opinions continued on the practical aspects of the implementation of agreements enshrined in trilateral statements by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on Nagorno-Karabakh of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, including the issues of ensuring stability and security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” the statement said.

Additionally, the conversation of the two leaders “touched upon some pertinent issues of the bilateral agenda.”.

TASS