Putin, Aliyev discuss Russian special military operation in Ukraine – Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine was among the issues brought up in a telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday after the two leaders’ talks.

“They discussed the development of the situation related to the special military operation conducted by Russia in Ukraine,” the statement says.

Additionally, the Kremlin press service said that Putin and Aliyev exchanged views on some pressing bilateral and regional issues as a follow-up to their talks in Moscow on February 22.

Earlier on Saturday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that the presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan had suggested organizing negotiations with Russia.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people “who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.” The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. Its objective is demilitarization and denazification of the country.

When clarifying the unfolding developments, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.

TASS