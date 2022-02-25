UK to sanction Putin and Lavrov – PM

The UK will introduce sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov imminently, Boris Johnson has said.

A No 10 spokeswoman said that during a phone call with Nato leaders on Friday, the UK prime minister warned Putin was “engaging in a revanchist mission to over-turn post-Cold War order” and that his “ambitions might not stop there and that this was a Euro-Atlantic crisis with global consequences”.

The statement also mentioned the Swift international payments network, which Ukraine has been calling for Russia to be banned from.

“The prime minister urged leaders to take immediate action against Swift to inflict maximum pain on President Putin and his regime,” it says.

It comes on top of the sanctions package the UK announced yesterday, which will see major Russian banks excluded from the UK financial system among other measures.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu