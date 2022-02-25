The Patriarchate of Alexandria defrocked clergymen of the Moscow Patriarchate

The dismissal of the Synodal Court of the Patriarchate of Alexandria defrocked two clergymen of Moscow Patriarchate.

In particular, the Synodal Court ruled the defrocking of the Protopresbyters George Maximov and Andrei Novikov, both clergymen of the Church of Russia.

According to the indictment of the Synodal Court of the Patriarchate of Alexandria, the two clergymen are accused of performing a Divine Liturgy and other services in the area under the canonical jurisdiction of the Patriarchate of Alexandria, unauthorized by Patriarch Theodore and the local Bishops.

According to today’s decision, the two clergymen of the Russian Church are defrocked because they committed the following illegal acts:

performed a divine service and other services in the canonical jurisdiction of the Patriarchate of Alexandria

without the permission of Patriarch Theodore and the relevant Bishops.

co-officiated with defrocked clergy

triggered a “grave agitation of the crew of the Church”.

It is noted that the two clergymen of the Moscow Patriarchate were tried in absentia.

Orthodox Times