The Greek ambassador and the embassy staff leave Kyiv

Due to the rapid deterioration of the security situation in Kyiv, the Ambassador of Greece requested and received approval to leave the city immediately.

According to an announcement by the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the departure of the Embassy staff, as well as Greek citizens wishing to leave, will take place by road.

Until recently, the Consulates General in Mariupol and Odessa remain in operation.

The on-site risk situation is judged by the heads of these Authorities.

Orthodox Times