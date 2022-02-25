Greece prepares to evacuate its citizens and diaspora Greeks in Ukraine

An evacuation plan for Greek citizens and diaspora Greeks with a related identity card in the Ukraine has been activated, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Thursday.

At a meeting of the ministry’s crisis management unit, Dendias said that “the plan is out of necessity adapted to conditions on the ground.”

Dendias called on Greeks in Ukraine to remain in constant touch with Greek diplomatic authorities in the country and avoid unnecessary movement, and said the ministry “will do what it can to support Greeks and diaspora Greeks in the area.”

Contacted during the meeting was the Greek ambassador in Kiev and with consuls in Mariupol and Odessa. Dendias said that the ministry’s secretary general had presented a demarche to the Russian ambassador in Greece, the second one, “stressing to the Russian ambassador that our country unequivocally condemns today’s Russian attack against Ukraine.”

The foreign minister spoke with the US ambassador and met with the ambassadors of Ukraine, Poland, and Estonia, as well as the charges d’ affaires of Latvia and Lithuania. On Friday morning, Dendias is expected to meet successively with the ambassadors of France and the United Kingdom, before attending an extraordinary meeting of the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

https://greekcitytimes.com/2022/02/25/greece-to-evacuate-greeks-in-ukraine/