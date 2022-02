Armenian athletes enter finals at Cottbus Gymnastics World Cup

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian gymnasts Artur Avetisyan and Vahagn Davtyan entered the finals of the Rings exercises at the Cottbus Gymnastics World Cup.

Meanwhile, Olympic bronze medalist Davtyan also performed a new element on the pommel horse, which will be recorded in his name.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1076478/