Patriarch of Moscow refrains from naming the invasion and calls for civilian casualties to be avoided

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow addressed a message to the Hierarchs, the clergy, and the faithful of the Russian Orthodox Church.

The Patriarch emphasized that “as the Patriarch of All Russia and the primate of a Church whose flock is located in Russia, Ukraine, and other countries, I deeply empathize with everyone affected by this tragedy”.

After refraining from naming what happened – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – he called on “all parties to the conflict” to do everything possible to avoid civilian casualties.

He characteristically commented that the Russian and Ukrainian peoples have a common centuries-old history, dating back to the Baptism of Rus’ by Prince Saint Vladimir.

“I believe that this God-given affinity will help overcome the divisions and disagreements that have arisen that have led to the current conflict.”

Find below the message of the Patriarch of Moscow:

Your Beatitude! Your Eminences and Graces! Dear fathers, brothers, and sisters!

I take the suffering of people caused by the events taking place with deep and heartfelt pain.

As the Patriarch of All Russia and the primate of a Church whose flock is located in Russia, Ukraine, and other countries, I deeply empathize with everyone affected by this tragedy.

I call on all parties to the conflict to do everything possible to avoid civilian casualties.

I appeal to the bishops, pastors, monastics, and laity to provide all possible assistance to all victims, including refugees and people left homeless and without means of livelihood.

The Russian and Ukrainian peoples have a common centuries-old history dating back to the Baptism of Rus’ by Prince St. Vladimir the Equal-to-the-Apostles. I believe that this God-given affinity will help overcome the divisions and disagreements that have arisen that have led to the current conflict.

I call on the entire fullness of the Russian Orthodox Church to offer a special, fervent prayer for the speedy restoration of peace.

May the All-merciful Lord, through the intercession of our Most Pure Lady the Theotokos, and all the saints, preserve the Russian, Ukrainian, and other peoples who are spiritually united by our Church!

+KIRILL

PATRIARCH OF MOSCOW AND ALL RUSSIA

Orthodox Times