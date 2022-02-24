Embassy in Ukraine in constant contact with Armenian citizens

The Armenian Embassy in Ukraine has said it is in constant communication with Armenian citizens in the country.

“The entire staff of the Armenian Embassy in Ukraine is working normally and is in constant contact with the Armenian citizens,” the embassy said in a statement on Thursday.

It also provided the following contact numbers:

+380442349005

+380671090506

+380689602524

+380685000782

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced martial law across the country.

Panorama.AM