Azerbaijan again spreads disinformation on border situation – Armenian military

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry continues spreading disinformation on the border situation, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

In particular, it accused the Armenian military of opening fire at Azerbaijani combat positions deployed in the south-eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Wednesday evening.

“The Armenian Defense Ministry again urges the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan to refrain from spreading fake news about the border situation,” reads the statement.

The situation along the border is relatively stable and is fully controlled by the Armenian army, the ministry said.

Panorama.AM