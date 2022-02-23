Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan: Only we again found ourselves with nothing

All the countries having interests in the South Caucasus region are gradually getting their “share of dividends” from the new situation caused by the 2020 Artsakh war, political analyst Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan says.

“One got the lands, the other – the roads, the third one – geopolitical presence, the fourth one – a great influence… And only we again found ourselves with nothing,” he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday, attributing it to Armenia’s failure to learn lessons from the 1920 events.

“I naturally understand what others what in our region, and why we have ended up in such a situation. A thinking man cannot fail to see this extremely simple picture.

“But there is one important circumstance that we must continually bring up: more has been taken from us than it was agreed upon. And never mind that the main culprit for this is the witless authorities of Armenia. Those who steal are just as guilty. And the thieves should also be reminded of this.

“As I repeatedly said, Shushi and Hadrut must be regained, also Karvachar – as a punishment for crossing the borders of already criminal decisions. This should be the key issue on the agenda of our next government,” Melik-Shahnazaryan said.

