The Archbishop of America to visit Greece on March 2

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America will visit the city of Rhodopes in Greece. According to the program announced by the Holy Diocese of Maronia and Komotini on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 17:00, there will be a Doxology for his reception.

In particular, the Doxology will be performed at the Holy Cathedral of the Annunciation of the Virgin in Komotini. At 19:30 of the same day, he will be awarded an Honorary Doctorate of the Department of Greek Philology of the School of Classical and Humanistic Studies of the University of Thessaloniki.

On Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 12:00 the naming ceremony of the central square of Maronia will take place in the square “Archbishop Michael of America”.

Source: ertnews.gr

Orthodox Times