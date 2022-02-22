Armenian Church honors St. Ghevond the Priest and his companions

The Armenian Apostolic Church on Tuesday commemorates St. Ghevond the Priest and his companions, Qahana.am reports.

The Feast of St. Ghevond the Priest and His Companions is dedicated to the blessed memory of the Armenian priests who fought alongside St. Vartan and the entire Armenian nation for their Christian faith in 451 A.D. in the Battle of Avarayr.

The eldest among them was Priest St. Ghevond, and among his companions were Catholics Hovsep, Bishop Sahak of Syunik, Bishop Tatik of Basen, Priest Mushe or Mushegh, Priest Arshen, Priest Samuel, Deacons Abraham and Kajajn.

After the Battle of Avarayr Persian King Hazkert took revenge on Armenians and ordered to kill the brave priests.

According to the tradition the day of the Feast of St. Ghevond the Priest and His Companions is the day of the clergy.

Panorama.AM