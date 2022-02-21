Russia’s Putin invites Armenian PM to Moscow for official visit

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed the implementation of the agreements reached in the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021.

the leaders of the two countries held a telephone conversation today.

The President of the Russian Federation invited the Prime Minister of Armenia to pay an official visit to Moscow in the spring. The Prime Minister of Armenia, in turn, invited Vladimir Putin to Armenia.

The interlocutors also discussed the situation in Russian-Ukrainian relations and regional security issues.

