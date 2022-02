Pfizer now available at all vaccination points in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Pfizer vaccine Armenia obtained last week has been distributed and is now available primary health care facilities, polyclinics and all mobile vaccination centers,

All persons above 12 years of age can get a Pfizer jab. Parents will have to sign a permission for teens aged 12-18.

As a booster dose, the Pfizer vaccine is available for people aged 18 and older, at least 3 months after getting the two jabs.

