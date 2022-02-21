More than 30 Mount Athos monks fell asleep in the Lord after losing battle with COVID-19

The coronavirus continues to make its presence felt in the monastic state of Mount Athos, however, the observance of the measures has helped to limit its spread and to bring it under control.

All measures are strictly observed, as stated by the political commander of Mount Athos Athanasios Martinos, while at the entrance gates daily rapid tests are carried out on all those entering the Mount Athos without exception.

“In total, from the beginning of the pandemic, we estimate that thirty to thirty-five are the monks who lost their lives. Recently we had increased deaths: Eight Mount Athos monks and two Mount Athos monks died, who were settled in the Metochion of Mount Athos, which is located in the Prefecture of Katerini.

These two monks fell ill outside Mount Athos “says Martinos and continues:” Out of the total of 1800 monks, 450 monks have been vaccinated, who are all Greeks. The majority of foreign monks are not vaccinated, while about 1000 monks have fallen ill. “We did not have any serious cases from the vaccinated people, nor any hospitalization.”

According to Martinos, “the holy monasteries of Mount Athos are safe for pilgrims with the exception of two or three monasteries – in which cases have occurred recently – and are closed to pilgrims.

He adds: “We continue to have severe cases and unfortunately losses of monks due to age and underlying diseases and mainly due to the delay, which is observed in the admission of elderly monks to hospitals in Thessaloniki.

The anti-vaxxers

Of course, it is also interesting that the anti-vaxxers are found mainly in the Monasteries of Filotheos, Xiropotamos, Konstamonitou, and the monasteries around Karakalos. A similar situation prevails in the holy monasteries of Saint Panteleimon, Chilandari, and Zografou, where monks from Russia, Serbia, and Bulgaria settle there. For their part, they are skeptical and wary of vaccination.

“Individual voices do not represent Mount Athos”

What has been going on lately on the Mount Athos peninsula and is related to the coronavirus, led to the publication a few days ago of an announcement by the Holy Guard of Mount Athos.

In this announcement, the Holy Supervision points out its excellent cooperation with the political administration of Mount Athos on the issue of the pandemic, but also the fact that all the necessary measures have been taken to protect against the coronavirus.

Orthodox Times