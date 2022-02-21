Message from the Patriarch of Alexandria to the Patriarch of Moscow for the immediate revocation of the appointment of the “Exarch” in Africa

He sent a letter to the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, Mr. Cyril the Pope and Patriarch of Alexandria Mr. Theodoros II.

In his letter, the Primate of Alexandria calls on the Patriarch of Moscow to immediately revoke the appointment of the so-called “Exarch” Metropolitan Klin Mr. Leonidas, because otherwise he will be sentenced to dismissal.

The Patriarch of Alexandria, among other things, states:

“In prosefchitikῇ and emponῳ siopῇ achri far anechometha, in Akranes condescension, to the decided but normally ecclesiologically untenable formation” Exarch “In tῇ epikrateiᾳ of pastoral responsibility of crony Patriarchates await retraction of anadelfo and pantῃ Irregular this decision, not προβαίνοντες εἰς τὴν ἐπιβολὴν οἱουδήτινος ἐκκλησιαστικοῦ ἐπιτιμίου εἰς τὸν Μητροπολίτην Κλὶν καὶ μηδέποτε «Ἔξαρχον» Ἀφρικῆς κ. Λεωνίδην. Ἀλλ, ὅμως ἵνα μὴ τὸ κακὸν ἀθεράπευτον γένηται καὶ ἡ πυορροοῦσα πλήγη σεσηπυῖα καταστῇ καλοῦμεν τὴν Ὑμετέραν φίλην Μακαριότητα εἰς ἄμεσον ἀνάκλησιν τοῦ ἐξονομασθέντος δῆθεν «Ἐξάρχου» Ἐν ἐναντίᾳ περιπτώσει θέλομεν καθυποβάλλει αὐτῷ εἰς τὴν ποινὴν τῆς καθαιρέσεως ἐκ τοῦ ὑψηλοῦ ὑργουήματος τῆς Ἀρχιερωσύνης,

At the same time, in another point and referring to the issue of the proclamation of the Autocephaly of the Church of Ukraine by the Ecumenical Patriarch Mr. Bartholomew emphasizes that the Church of Russia , “As seen in this Memorandum and texts, jurisdiction oudemian high judicial officer possesses in tῇ Orthodoxῳ Ekklisiᾳ and therefore nothing can krinein katakrinein and the Ecumenical Patriarch and other Patriarchs. Τοὐναντίον, ὡς διαλαβάνει τὸ σχετικὸν Συνοδικὸν Χρυσόβουλον τοῦ 90τους 1590 πρὸς τὴν Ὕμετέραν Ἐκκλησίαν ὁ Πατριάρχης τῆς Ρωσσίας «κεφαλὴν καὶ ἀρχὴν ἔχ [ει] αὐτὸς τὸν Ἀποστολικὸν Θρος»

In detail, the letter of the Patriarch of Alexandria Mr. Theodorou II states the following:

LETTER OF A.TH.M. OF THE PATRIARCH OF ALEXANDRIA TO THE PATRIARCH OF RUSSIA

No. Prot. 38/2022

Μακαριώτατε Πατριάρχα Μόσχας καὶ πάσης Ρωσσίας, ἐν Χριστῷ τῷ Θεῷ λίαν ἀγαπητὲ καὶ περιπόθητε ἀδελφὲ καὶ συλλειτουργὲ τῆς ἡμῶν Μετριότητος κύριε Κύριλλε , τὴν Ὑμετέραν σεβασμίαν Μακαριότητα ἀδελφικοῶς ἐν.

In kardiᾳ varyalgousῃ and athymiᾳ pollῇ epikoinonoumen Meta filtatis to us Beatitude th only in connection with the protrita received, most irregular and despite Pasang sense Orthodox ecclesiology, decision of the Holy Synod of the Church of Russia establishing “Exarch” In tῷ kanonikῷ lands of aboriginal Patriarchate of Alexandria but already an actual placement of the thus so-called “Exarch” you, Metropolitan clinically Mr. Leonidou, who indeed and sent antimensia signed by him in single parish, Haitians Unfortunately paresyrthisan in path strangalias and water yfalodi away from the rules of those Shepherds.

Simeiothito d herein that al obtained in the most holy Church Russia, decision proclamation of Panagiotatou Patriarch n. N. Bartholomew HE crony mediocre as everywhere sanctorum sisters accepting Autocephalus value terms and periopin Orthodox Church Ukraine , ὡς σχισματικῶν, προφανῶς, στεροῦνται δύσκορότητος, πολλῷ δὲ μᾶλλον, κανονικῆς ὑποστάσεως. The Holiness Church of Russia, As seen in this Memorandum and texts, jurisdiction oudemian high judicial officer possesses in tῇ Orthodoxῳ Ekklisiᾳ and therefore nothing can krinein katakrinein and the Ecumenical Patriarch and other Patriarchs. Τοὐναντίον,

Thus, stoichountes strictly tῇ astasiastῳ and kathigiasmenῃ tradition and practice of our holy church prosefygomen tῷ Panagiotatῳ Oikoumenikῷ Patriarchῃ to major arogin and diefthetisin the harm normal anomaly because ” Ai Affairs Pasha of churches in the Constantinople Throne mention of him Tash decision lamvanousin, ὡς τὰ πρωτεῖα κατὰ τοὺς Κανόνας ἔχοντος τῆς παλαιᾶς Ρώμης. Εἰ δὲ τυχὸν συναινοῦσι καὶ οἱ λοιποὶ Πατριάρχαι, εἰ τυχὸν εἴη μείζων ἡ θεπόθεσις, ἀμετάβλητος ἔσται ἡ ἐξενεχθεῖσα ἀπόφασις », (Μ. Ι. Γεδεών, ΚΑΝΟΝΙΚΑΙ ΔΙΑΤΑΞΕΙΣ, ρχκ τοῦ. ), ὡς διαλαμβάνει ὁ Συνοδικὸς Τόμος τῶν τεσσάρων Πατριαρχῶν ἐν ἔτει 1663ῳ πρὸς τὴν ἁγιωτάτην Ἐκκλησίαν τῆς Ρωσσίας καὶ ὡς ἐκ τούτου κάλλιον παντὸς ἑτέρου οἶδε αὕτη.

In prosefchitikῇ and emponῳ siopῇ achri far anechometha, in Akranes condescension, to the decided but normally ecclesiologically untenable formation “Exarch” In tῇ epikrateiᾳ of pastoral responsibility of crony Patriarchates await retraction of anadelfo and pantῃ irregular that decision, refrain εἰς τὴν ἐπιβολὴν οἱουδήτινος ἐκκλησιαστικοῦ ἐπιτιμίου εἰς τὸν Μητροπολίτην Κλὶν καὶ μηδέποτε «Ἔξαρχον» Ἀφρικῆς κ. Λεωνίδην. Ἀλλ, ὅμως ἵνα μὴ τὸ κακὸν ἀθεράπευτον γένηται καὶ ἡ πυορροοῦσα πλήγη σεσηπυῖα καταστῇ καλοῦμεν τὴν Ὑμετέραν φίλην Μακαριότητα εἰς ἄμεσον ἀνάκλησιν τοῦ ἐξονομασθέντος δῆθεν «Ἐξάρχου» Ἐν ἐναντίᾳ περιπτώσει θέλομεν καθυποβάλλει αὐτῷ εἰς τὴν ποινὴν τῆς καθαιρέσεως ἐκ τοῦ ὑψηλοῦ ὑργουήματος τῆς Ἀρχιερωσύνης,

Ἐπὶ δὲ τούτοις κατασπαζόμεθα τὴν Ὑμετέραν περισπούδαστον Μακαριότητα φιλήματι ἁγίῳ καὶ διατελοῦμεν μετὰ τῆς ἐν Κυρίῳ ἀγάπης.

Η͂μετερας σεβασμίας Μακαριότητος ἀγαπητός

ἐν Χριστῷ ἀδελφός

Ἐν τῇ Μεγάλῃ Πόλει τῆς Ἀλεξανδρείας τῇ 14ῃ Φεβρουαρίου

