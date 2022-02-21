Memory of Saint Eustathius, Bishop of Antioch

The Church commemorates Saint Timothy in Symbols, who embraced monasticism from a young age and became a wonderworker by the grace of God, as well as Saint Eustathius of Antioch, and Saint Zacharias, Archbishop of Jerusalem.

Saint Eustathius came from Pamphylia and lived under the reign of Constantine. He was a prominent teacher of Orthodoxy and took part in the First Council of Nicaea, which condemned the heresy of Arianism. His strong stance provoked the hatred of pro-Arian bishops, who, through slander, succeeded in his dethronement and exile to Philippi in Macedonia. He reposed in the Lord in exile, but God, Who does not bless lies and injustice, made sure that the truth was revealed in a miraculous way and that the Saint was justified.

The transfer of the holy relic of Saint Eustathius to Antioch in AD 477, a century after his death, became an occasion for warm manifestations of respect and love. It is not a coincidence that the great Hierarch, Saint John Chrysostomos, wrote an encomium in the memory of Saint Eustathius.

Source: Church of Cyprus

