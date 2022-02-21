Levon Kocharyan: Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan persecuted by Aliyev and Pashinyan parallelly

Levon Kocharyan, the son of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, has reacted to the reports that Azerbaijan has put Kocharyan and Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan on the wanted list after opening criminal proceedings against them.

“Azerbaijan said today that criminal cases have been launched against Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan, and the former presidents have been put on the wanted list. It turns out that the men are being persecuted in parallel by Aliyev and Nikol [Pashinyan],” he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

“I don’t understand why they don’t simply apply to the Prosecutor’s Office of Armenia, I am sure the two prosecutors [Gevorg Baghdasaryan and Petros Petrosyan] along with their superior will willingly defend the charges in court, while the judge [Anna Danibekyan] will certainly not see any problem,” he said.

The head of the Special Investigation Department of the Republican Military Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan, Chief Justice Adviser Emil Tagiyev said the ex-Armenian presidents are facing prosecution for their statements that Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Armenians and “only Armenians should live there.”

Panorama.AM