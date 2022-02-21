Junior Eurovision 2022 to be hosted in Yerevan

The host city was confirmed by the Prime Minister of Armenia last week.

Costa Christou

Preparations for Junior Eurovision 2022 began earlier this month! EBU representatives recently met with host broadcaster Armenian Public Television in Yerevan. The contest is due to take place in December, following in the footsteps of the 2021 contest.

On February 12, an EBU delegation met with ARMTV in Yerevan to begin preparations for the 20th edition of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

As part of the visit, the EBU delegation visited potential venues for the contest, including the Karen Demirchyan Complex in Yerevan, which hosted Junior Eurovision 2011. The report claimed the host city will be Yerevan, this had not been officially confirmed.

However, during a cabinet meeting of the Armenian government last week, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that Junior Eurovision 2022 would indeed take place at the Karen Demirchyan Complex. Mr Pashinyan added that the government has allocated funds to the venue to prepare for the event.

Junior Eurovision 2022 so far

According to the report, ARMTV are planning for at least 18 participating countries in total. The 2021 edition featured 19 participating countries, reaching a total of 33 million viewers.

The exact dates will be confirmed in due course, but so far, it has been stated that the contest will take place in December once again.

So far, the following countries have confirmed their intention to participate:

Armenia (host)

Bulgaria

France

Georgia

Ireland

Netherlands

Poland

Russia

Spain

Maléna’s victory gives Armenia their second Junior Eurovision win after previously winning the competition in 2010 with the song Mama, performed by Vladimir Arzumanyan.

Are you looking forward to Junior Eurovision 2022? Let us know! Be sure to stay updated by following @ESCXTRA on Twitter, @escxtra on Instagram and liking our Facebook page for the latest updates! Also, be sure to follow us on Spotify and YouTube to see our reactions to the news in the run up to Eurovision 2022!

https://escxtra.com/2022/02/21/junior-eurovision-2022-to-be-hosted-in-yerevan/