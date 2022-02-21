Azerbaijani MPs have already arrived in Yerevan, says Armenian pro-government MP

Azerbaijani lawmakers have already arrived in Yerevan to attend the meetings of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly slated for 21 and 22 February, Maria Karapetyan, an MP from Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract party and head of the Armenian delegation to Euronest, told reporters on Monday.

“Two MPs and one accompanying official have come. If I’m not mistaken, one of the lawmakers is non-partisan, while the other represents the ruling New Azerbaijan Party,” she said.

Armenian MPs have had no contacts with them so far, Karapetyan said.

“Naturally, given the institutional formats in which Armenian MPs communicate with parliamentarians of all countries, including Azerbaijani MPs, when they go on business trips, such meetings are expected this time as well,” the MP added.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2022/02/21/Azerbaijani-MP-Yerevan/2643899