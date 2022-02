Armenian surgeon stuns the jury at The Voice of Ukraine (video)

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian surgeon Narek Amiryan stunned the jury during the 12th edition of The Voice of Ukraine on Sunday.

All jury members turned as he performed the song Nessun dorma at the blind auditions.

The 27-year-old doctor says he sings during the surgeries and adds he will never abandon medicine.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu